WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Wood River woman is facing charges for allegedly crashing into nine parked cars, a fence and a retaining wall on Thursday.
Susan Garrett, 39, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence and criminal damage to property over $500.
Police say in the early morning hours on Thursday, she crashed a white SUV into five parked cars in the 600 block of 2nd Street in Wood River. Authorities believe she also struck four other parked cars near the intersection of George Street and Beach Street.
She is also accused of striking a fence, pole and retaining wall.
She is being held in the Wood River City Jail on a $50,000 bond.
