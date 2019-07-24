WOOD RIVER, Il. (KMOV.com) – Police in Wood River, Illinois arrested six people on drug charges Tuesday and Wednesday.
Police said officers executed a search warrant Wednesday morning in the 300 block of Illinois Street, where they took Chastity Barnes, 43, and William Hazelrigg, 34 into custody. Both are facing meth-related charges.
On Tuesday afternoon, police arrested Cynthia Roswell, 50, during a traffic stop. A K9 officer indicated the presence of drugs in her car and a search was done, where officers say they found a controlled substance. Roswell was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
On Tuesday night, officers were dispatched to a call for three unwanted subjects at 59 Carrollwood Drive. Once there, police located Thomas Gray, 50, Mandy Townsend, 42, and Gary Lavite, 59, in possession of meth, according to a media release.
