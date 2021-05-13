ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man allegedly spit on officers during a Saturday night arrest in South Roxana.
Around 9:15 p.m., a South Roxana officer responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Madison and Hedge Road. When the officer arrived on the scene, the driver involved in the crash was identified as Kent Harrington, of Wood River. Police said a loaded weapon was seized from the traffic crash.
While an officer was attempting to arrest Harrington on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the suspect allegedly began spitting on first responders. During a struggle, first responders from various assisting agencies were injured attempting to take Harrington into custody, according to police.
Once he was arrested, Harrington was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation. He was later charged with unlawful use of a weapon, DUI and resisting a peace officer causing injury. His bond was set at $20,000.
