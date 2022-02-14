You are the owner of this article.
Wood River man found shot in his front yard; suspect sought

Detectives in Wood River are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.

WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A gunman who shot a Wood River man in hi front yard remains at large, police said. 

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Bonita around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.  Police said the suspected gunman came to the house to visit someone inside. As the victim tried to meditate between the two, the suspect shot him.

He drove off before police arrived. 

