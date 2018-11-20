WOOD RIVER (KMOV.com) - A Wood River man is facing charged for allegedly battering a disabled family member and threatening police officers.
Paul Naylor, 30, is charged with armed violence and aggravated battery.
Naylor lives with a disabled relative. Police said around 6:15 p.m. Monday, he got upset with the relative and hit him.
When the relative tried to leave, police said Naylor came outside with a 9 mm handgun and threatened to get into a shootout with police if they were called.
Naylor then got into a standoff with officers when they arrived, but he was arrested without incident around 10:15 p.m.
He is being held in the Wood River City Jail on a $200,000 bond.
