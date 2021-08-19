(KMOV.com) — Another trip to Busch Stadium for the Milwaukee Brewers this week has meant another reunion chapter for Kolten Wong and the franchise with which he spent his entire professional life prior to 2021. On Wednesday, the homecoming produced a memorable highlight.
With the Brewers looking to cement a comeback win over the Cardinals, Kolten Wong singled in the eighth inning to reach base representing the tying run. While knowing—perhaps as well as anyone in the league—the risks associated with trying to swipe a bag on longtime Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, Wong took the chance anyway, hoping the gambit could land him in scoring position.
Though it didn't lead to the Brewers tying the game—they would eventually do so in the ninth inning before defeating the Cardinals in extras, 6-4—Wong's risky attempt paid off in the moment as second baseman Tommy Edman couldn't quite apply the tag to his predecessor in time. After so many years hooking up with Molina to nab would-be base-stealers, Wong got one over on his former teammate.
That was compelling enough, as the smiles shared between the duo as the Cardinals' dugout called for a replay review of the stolen base were entertaining in their own right. But things got even more interesting in the aftermath.
To commemorate the occasion, Wong later took the concept of stealing a base to an entirely new level. Following the conclusion of the bottom of the 10th inning, Wong went back to snag the base as a trophy for his triumph.
.@KoltenWong literally stole this base off of Yadi 😂 pic.twitter.com/VQ2yBCpPEM— MLB (@MLB) August 19, 2021
"Let's goooo," Wong emoted to a video camera as he walked through the tunnel carrying the second base bag following the game.
"Yadi, this is mine," he added with an emphatic grin.
Kolten stole something 👀 pic.twitter.com/9XEk8tUMcI— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 19, 2021
After swiping the base the first time, Wong pantomimed ripping it out of the infield dirt a la Rickey Henderson when he broke Lou Brock's all-time stolen base record in 1991. Recognizing that doing so in the moment might have been overdoing it, Wong bided his time and waited until the game was finished to claim his prize.
There’s stealing a base and then there’s 𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖆𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖌 𝖆 𝖇𝖆𝖘𝖊.@KoltenWong did both 😂 pic.twitter.com/2rI4a3QacG— Bally Sports (@BallySports) August 19, 2021
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
