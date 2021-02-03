ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Any hopes of a reunion between the Cardinals and second baseman Kolten Wong were dashed Wednesday when the reigning NL Gold Glove winner reportedly signed a multi-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Free-agent second baseman Kolten Wong in agreement with Brewers on two-year, $18M contract with a third-year club option, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 3, 2021
Wong was a member of the Cardinals organization since he was drafted in the first round by the club in June 2011, and he’s been a regular for St. Louis for years.
He finished third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2014, and despite being shuffled around to multiple positions in 2016, had been the team's full-time second baseman for the last four seasons.
The Cardinals signed him to a five-year contract in 2016, giving him $25.5 million over five years, with a team option for a sixth. At the end of 2020's pandemic-shortened season, the team declined that option, choosing to release him to free agency rather than pay him $12.5 million for 2021.
While he became a reliable part of the Cardinal lineups offensively, Wong's calling card has always been his elite defense. He has won a Gold Glove at second base in each of the last two seasons, and is considered by many to be one of the best defenders in the National League, regardless of position.
Milwaukee's signing of Wong comes just a day after Nolan Arenado was introduced as St. Louis' new third baseman, a move many thought may galvanize the Cardinals to reopen talks with Wong on a new deal. The Brewers got the deal done first, however, and will have the Hawaiian for at least two seasons.
The division mates face off 19 times this season, including the Cardinals' home opener on April 8, barring any changes to the schedule.
