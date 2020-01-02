COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two women have filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri alleging they mishandled allegations of stalking and sexual harassment by a former basketball player, Terrence Phillips.

The women, identified as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, claim the university ignored and later mishandled the investigation of assault, harassment, and stalking when it was first reported to the Title IX office.

Suspended Mizzou point guard Phillips being investigated Missouri basketball player Terrence Phillips has been suspended from the team and is being investigated by university officials.

The lawsuit states that basketball staff and players knew Phillips was a danger to female students as early as fall 2016. The women say there were at least five other complaints to Mizzou about Phillips, and that all of those complaints pre-date Doe 2’s complaints.

A female student filed a Title IX complaint against Phillips for his alleged abuse of her. The lawsuit says the woman provided photos of her bruises, copies of aggressive text messages from Phillips, screenshots of tweets where Phillips discussed the abuse, and emails that Phillips sent apologizing for the abuse.

The woman eventually told the Title IX Office that she was petrified of retaliation, the lawsuit states, and decided she didn’t want to continue.

The university could have continued to investigation due to its policy on sex discrimination, sexual harassment, and sexual misconduct, the lawsuit says.

“The university ignored the photographic and documentary evidence of violence and instead chose to turn a blind eye to the obvious misconduct,” the lawsuit reads.

Doe 1 accuses Phillips of stalking her outside of classes, at work, and outside her home. She says Phillips even got a job at the bar where she worked. Doe 1 eventually dropped out of school because she feared for her safety.

Doe 2 accuses Phillips of spiking her drink at a bar he worked and then raping her.

Eventually the Title IX Office did move forward with an investigation but the lawsuit states that investigators misled both Jane Does and eventually found Phillips “not responsible” for the rape of Doe 2 and the stalking of Doe 1.

You can read the full lawsuit here.

The lawsuit seeks to that the university be required to change its Title IX policies.

Phillips was dismissed from the basketball team in February 2018.