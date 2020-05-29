ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A women’s advocacy group said the impact of the coronavirus is disproportionately hurting women.
The “Women’s Foundation” said the unemployment rate among women is at its highest rate on record. In April, it was three points higher than the men's.
The group told News 4 part of the reason women are being impacted more economically is because they are in the areas of healthcare and service where there are layoffs and furloughs. The group’s director said in Missouri even more women hold these jobs than the national average.
The foundation is pushing for employers and lawmakers to consider reforms, include gender pay equity, that they said will help women and the economy recover.
