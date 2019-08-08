ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Sheri Bilderback still remembers when a group of men surrounded her car four years ago near Forest Park during an attempted carjacking.
That moment inspired her to join a local chapter of the Well-Armed Woman, a group that trains and teaches women how to shoot.
Bilderback says instances like the three women robbed in Midtown on Wednesday will often cause a spike in interest in the club.
READ: Suspect sought after midday crime spree targeting women in Midtown, CWE parking lots
There are Well-Armed Woman chapters across the country and in St. Louis, Bilderback says they have people ranging from 20s to their 70s.
“I never would have thought I would shoot a pistol, I had no interest,” she said.
But after facing a man with a gun, she wanted to feel safe and empowered, something she finds every time she trains at Sharpshooters in south St. Louis.
She says there are some women who come in and do not get conceal carry permits, saying there are other skills to learn including situational awareness.
"This isn't recommending everyone starts conceal carrying and like, 'Oh your going to take my car? No you're not.' No I don't recommend that. Its stuff, that's what insurance is for, your life isn't worth it," she said.
Two of the women robbed Wednesday gave the man their money. The third started screaming and the suspect took off.
Bilderback says even if she had her conceal carry permit when she faced her attackers, she would have reacted the same way, speeding away.
She says using your gun is not always the safest option, but she’s glad she has it now.
