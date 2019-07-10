WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two women were found murdered within 24 hours in Washington Park, police said.
According to the Illinois State Police Department, Sandra Reckmann, 49, of Alhambra, was found dead around 5 a.m. Tuesday in an area of overgrown vegetation in the 1600 block of 56th Street.
The second woman, Bridgett B. Williams, 56, of Washington Park, was found dead around 22 hours later in John Thornton Memorial Park.
Both women were reportedly known to frequent Washington Park and police said it is currently unknown if the two homicides are connected.
Authorities have not said how the two women died.
The Illinois State Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Special Agent Travis Irwin at (618) 346-3769 or Special Agent David Wargo at (618) 346-3765.
