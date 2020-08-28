NORMANDY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- You may have seen something of an unusual sight at some bus stops around St. Louis - Ziplock bags taped to police with a sign saying “free mask.”
It’s a movement started by a woman in Normandy named Angee Turner. It started a few months ago when one day she saw a neighbor walking to the bus stop.
“She wasn’t wearing a mask and I said ‘Hey do you have a mask?’ And she said no and I gave her one,” Turner said.
Turner decided to make more masks and tape them to a utility pole by her house.
“And I saw next day they were gone, and I thought oh there’s a need,” she said.
Turner estimates she’s handed out more than 200 masks so far. She’s begun taping them to poles as bus stops with a sign saying they’re free if you need one.
Miles away in Creve Coeur, Gloria Bilchik is a friend of Turner. She saw what she was doing with masks and wanted to do something similar.
“I thought that’s so smart. That’s such a good idea,” Bilchik said as she made some masks for children.
Bilchik is now putting up free masks around her neighborhood too. She’s made more than 170 masks.
“My husband has started helping. He drives and then I jump out of the car and put them on the bus stops, and then we go to the next bus stop,” Bilchik said.
Although Turner doesn’t know how many people are actually using the masks, she knows if she puts them up they’re gone pretty quick.
“What really struck me one day was I was walking to the post office and I saw a young man coming in the opposite direction and he was wearing one of my masks. And that made me so happy,” Turner said. “I wanted to go hug him but knew that wasn’t the right thing to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.