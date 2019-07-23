EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police on Tuesday commented for the first time on a string of violence in the Metro East that left three women dead.
All three women, police said, had lived a similar lifestyle and died as a result of a gunshot wound.
A woman who's body was found Sunday morning in East St. Louis was shot in the neck, authorities said.
The body was found by a neighbor at approximately 5 a.m. July 21 at Belleview and Jefferson Avenue.
The woman was later identified as 38-year-old Amanda Legare. Authorities do not know how long her body had been at the site, which is lot overgrown with trees.
She is the third woman found murdered in the last two weeks in the Metro East.
According to the Illinois State Police Department, Sandra Reckmann, 49, of Alhambra, was found dead around 5 a.m. July 9 in an area of overgrown vegetation in the 1600 block of 56th Street in Washington Park. She had been shot in the face and upper body.
The second woman, Bridgett B. Williams, 56, of Washington Park, was found dead around 22 hours later in John Thornton Memorial Park. Williams was found with gunshot wounds to the head and chest.
Legare's body was found less than four miles from where the first two women were found.
The Illinois State Police are handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
