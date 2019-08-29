ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two women were shot Thursday in the Dutchtown neighborhood.
Shortly after 2 p.m., St. Louis police officials said two people had died from the shooting. A male suspect was taken into custody.
The women were shot in the 4100 block of Michigan around 12 p.m.
Homicide investigators have been called to the scene.
No other information has been released.
