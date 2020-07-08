ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Two newly elected aldermen will be sworn in to represent the 4th and 12th wards of St. Louis City.
Dwin Evans, 4th Ward, and Vicky Grass, 12th Ward, will be sworn into the Board of Aldermen during Wednesday's meeting.
The election of Evans or Grass gives women a majority on the full 29-member Board of Aldermen for the first time in history.
Evans, a retired teacher, was the only candidate on the 4th Ward ballot.
Grass replaces Larry Arnowitz, who resigned earlier this year after he was federally indicted for misusing campaign funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.