ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Eating a balanced diet can be hard-- trying to get kids to eat well can be near impossible.
For parents, that can make you feel bad, like you're doing a bad job. Some call that feeling "Mom Guilt."
CommonGround is a non-profit group of women farmers who came together with a group of other mom's to talk about working farm fresh foods into your kids diet.
"There is a community of farm women and farm moms from across the country who are available for moms who have those questions about food," Kim Baldwin with CommonGround said.
The idea behind Mom Guilt is knowing what you should be feeding your kids, but the unhealthy option is faster and easier. Or, having a picky toddler who goes on a scavenger hunt on their plate, searching for any sight of a vegetable.
"As a mom there's a lot of foods that my kiddos would like to eat, that might not be the best at providing the nutrients that my kiddos need to build strong healthy bodies," Baldwin said.
Fret not, there are some equally easy ways to make good choices and cut down on the guilt.
News 4 talked to a dietitian during an event geared toward moms and cutting out mom guilt. She said it's important to focus on nutrient dense foods, not calorie dense foods.
That means you should be shopping for mostly whole foods, what you're eating should be the main ingredient.
"You have apple juice and we have soda, they're both probably the same amount of calories, but at least you're getting nutrients from the apple juice, where as with the soda you're just getting sugar." Rashunda Thornton, a local dietitian, said.
Thornton said an easy way to do this is to avoid buying processed foods which have more additives.
What if you have a picky eater? You are not alone, and there are tricks around this too.
Here in St. Louis there is a blog for moms; it's called "St. Louis Moms Blog." There are 90 websites like it in cities across the nation. In our area, there are 25 local moms who write for it and serve as part of a community that understands how hard it is to be a parent.
One common topic is Mom Guilt.
The mommy bloggers each have tricks to work in vegetables, and make sure their kids are eating the right things.
"I kind of hide them if you will, spinach in pasta sauce, cauliflower in mashed potatoes because it all blends together nicely," St. Louis Moms Blogger Kate Alstadt said.
"I have a 3 week old and a two year old so I have to get creative with nutrition. My 2 year old it's all about the visuals, so we try to eat the colors of the rainbow," Rebekah Coste, writer for St. Louis Moms Blog, said. "Things that look appealing, she's more likely to eat."
Thornton also told News 4 getting the kids in the kitchen with you to help make their own meals is a good tactic.
"We make pizzas, we chop up different vegetables, and meats but I allow my kid to come and do it with me. Because they feel ownership. Like 'oh I made this.' Because if they pick what they want to put on there, they're more subject to eating it," Thornton said.
Thornton said giving your kids options and teaching them to make the right choice will pay off when they're older and out of your sight. Given the option, your teenager will be more likely to go for the fruit as a snack rather than a bag of chips.
When it's snack time, Thornton said she knows it's easier to just make a quick pit stop but that's why she said it's important to plan ahead.
"If you've got a lot going on it may just fall to the back side, that’s why I always say, having nonperishable snacks you can stick in your purse, in your diaper bag, in your pocket. Nuts, trail mix, granola bars."
All the moms stressed there are resources to help you do better, but if you think you're doing a bad job, you're doing fine. Keep at it.
