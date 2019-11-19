WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities in St. Charles County on Tuesday said an unknowing snow plow driver accidentally hit a woman in Wentzville on November 11, causing her death.
Prosecutors said no charges will be filed.
According to authorities, 33-year-old Nadia Nascimento, of St. Charles, appeared to have been hit by a vehicle while walking on East Pitman Monday evening. Snow was falling at the time.
[READ: Wentzville police looking for hit-and-run driver who killed woman Monday night]
A passerby reportedly saw Nascimento lying on the ground and began giving her CPR, but it was too late. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.
"She was pronounced deceased about an hour later, after she was transported to the hospital," said Officer Jacob Schmidt with Wentzville police. "About 8:30 p.m."
Police later determined she was hit by a plow belonging to the St. Charles County Highway Department.
Police said the snow plow driver was not aware he hit Nascimento.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.