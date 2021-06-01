One person was killed and five were injured in three overnight shootings in the City of St. Louis.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A crash in downtown St. Louis is believed to be the result of women trying to escape gunfire.
A car crashed at 7th and Washington around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. A News 4 photographer saw several bullet holes in the car. Police have not said if anyone was shot, but multiple people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries believed to be a result of the crash.
There's new plans to prevent more mayhem on Washington Avenue, ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
A person close to those involved in the crash told News 4 women inside of a car got into a dispute with several men who were also driving. The men then shot at the women’s car. To avoid being shot, the women sped away and eventually crashed into a building, causing a fire in the vehicle. Firefighters were called to the area to put the fire out and check the building.
The overnight incident comes days after two new security details began an effort to crackdown on crime in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.