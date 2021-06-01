6 people shot in the City of St. Louis in 4 hours One person was killed and five were injured in three overnight shootings in the City of St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A crash in downtown St. Louis is believed to be the result of women trying to escape gunfire.

A car crashed at 7th and Washington around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. A News 4 photographer saw several bullet holes in the car. Police have not said if anyone was shot, but multiple people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries believed to be a result of the crash.

City details plan to address weekend chaos along Washington Ave. There's new plans to prevent more mayhem on Washington Avenue, ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

A person close to those involved in the crash told News 4 women inside of a car got into a dispute with several men who were also driving. The men then shot at the women’s car. To avoid being shot, the women sped away and eventually crashed into a building, causing a fire in the vehicle. Firefighters were called to the area to put the fire out and check the building.

The overnight incident comes days after two new security details began an effort to crackdown on crime in the area.