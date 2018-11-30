CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Metro East police arrested two St. Louis women accused of threatening to pepper spray a Victoria's Secret employee before making off with over $3,000 worth of clothing.
On Thursday just before 3:00 p.m., Rakeisha Dickerson, 25, and Jyavae Whitfield, 18, entered the Victoria's Secret Pink store and stole a large amount of clothes, police say.
As an employee approached the women, one of the suspects threatened to pepper spray them.
The pair then left the mall with the stolen items and sped off the parking lot, almost hitting another car.
A manager flagged down a Fairview Heights officer and reported the robbery. Police said an officer pulled the suspects' car over and noticed Whitfield and Dickerson inside the car with two others. Officers found several Pink brand clothing with plastic security tags were found throughout the car.
The store manager was brought to the area of the traffic stop where she identify the women, according to police.
Officers arrested Whitfield and Dickerson, who initially provided fake names and birth dates.
Whitfield and Dickerson were charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of obstructed identification each. Both are currently being held on a $50,000.
Police said Dickerson is also being held on two outstanding felony warrants from Missouri.
