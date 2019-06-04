ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two women were carjacked in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood Monday night.
The women, ages 18 and 19, were entering their parked vehicle in the 700 block of North 18th Street around 10:35 p.m. when two men surrounded them and demanded the keys to their 2009 Mercury Milan.
After the victims complied with their demands, the suspects got into the vehicle and drove away.
The victims were not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.