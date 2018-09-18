ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Officers in St. Charles County are working to finding two suspects after a carjacking early Tuesday morning.
Police said two women in a Range Rover SVR saw a small silver passenger vehicle behind them as they traveled toward River Bend Estates around 4:30 a.m. Once they got into the subdivision, the victims pulled the Range Rover SVR into the garage and the suspects reportedly parked in a neighboring driveway. The women then exited the vehicle and were confronted by two armed suspects.
The suspects demanded the women hand over their personal property, including cash, credit cards and the Range Rover SVR.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3002.
