ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis woman's death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy.
Police said Lynette Lecates, 41, of the 800 block of Tucker was found severely injured on railroad trucks near South 38th Street on May 23. Lecates died from her injures in June and on Thursday, a St. Louis medical examiner ruled her death a homicide, though no other information has been made available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
