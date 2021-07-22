ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A west St. Louis County woman is making a desperate plea for help after her dog was stolen in downtown St. Louis City.
Amanda Billmeyer said her Shih Tzu, Ivy was in the back seat of her car when she stopped at a gas station in downtown St. Louis early Wednesday morning. Billmeyer was with a friend and a man she dated. She and her friend went inside the store and came back out to find the car and dog stolen.
“I still am just worried about Ivy," Billmeyer said. "A car is a car but that little thing is my best friend and I just really want Ivy back.”
St. Louis police are investigating the incident.
