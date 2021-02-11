ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman’s body was found in St. Charles early Thursday morning.
Police officials confirmed to News 4 the body of a woman in her late-30s was found outside in the area of Second and Morgan around 3 a.m. It is considered a "suspicious death" as officials work to determine the woman's cause of death, authorities said.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.