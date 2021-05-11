NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - An 11-year-old was inside a car when a woman who was also inside was shot in North City Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened around 7:20 a.m. near the intersection of Grand and Kossuth. Police say a 35-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy were in a car leaving home when shots rang out. The woman suffered a graze wound; the child was not injured.
The two victims were dropped off at a local hospital.
