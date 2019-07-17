ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis' Greater Ville neighborhood.
The shooting happened at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Newstead and Labadie.
Once on scene, paramedics found an adult female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to a St. Louis hospital, where her condition is unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.