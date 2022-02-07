Woman wounded after tussle inside bar leads to stabbing

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An argument in south St. Louis left 41-year-old woman stabbed Monday overnight.
Officers found a 41-year-old woman critically injured inside Pepper's Bar and Grill on Gravois Ave just before 1 a.m. in the Bevo neighborhood. Police said the victim was stabbed in the chest by a 24-year-old after a fight at a bar.
Police arrested quickly arrested the suspect. No additional information has been released
