SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 27-year-old woman is in critical condition after a suspect fired shots into her South City apartment Saturday evening, police say.
The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Texas, which is in the Benton Park West neighborhood, just after 5:00 p.m. Police say the the victim was inside her second floor apartment with four other people when projectiles came through the floor, wounding her in the leg.
Authorities believe someone fired shots into the first floor apartment below, which went through the ceiling to the second floor, causing ballistic damage to the ceiling and window of the first floor apartment. The tenant of that first floor unit was not home at the time.
The victim was taken to a hospital. The other four people inside the apartment were not hurt.
