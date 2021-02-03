FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — In fear of catching the highly contagious and deadly coronavirus, Deanna Bowersox, of Fort Pierce, wants to get vaccinated, but the 73-year-old woman faces a medical dilemma: her severe seafood allergy has forced doctors to turn her away.
"Now, what am I going to do," Bowersox said. "I was upset. I was quite upset."
She and her husband, Roscoe, got a second opinion.
"They said they would not give her the shot," Roscoe Bowersox said. "Her heart doctor suggested against the vaccine because it could be fatal."
According to the CDC, none of the ingredients in either vaccine have been identified as common allergens. But some medical experts have cautiously advised against the shots for folks with a history of severe allergic reactions.
"I would have died," Deanna Bowersox said. "So it’s serious for me. And that’s one reason why I carry an EpiPen now."
Data collected by the CDC shows that 29 people in the United States have developed anaphylaxis after being vaccinated against COVID-19 since the vaccine rollout began, health officials reported Wednesday, with cases occurring after vaccination using both the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna vaccines.
Most, though not all, of the people who developed anaphylaxis, had a history of allergies to a variety of things — nuts, shellfish, some drugs, and wasps — and several had previously experienced anaphylaxis. Most also developed the reaction within 15 minutes of having been vaccinated.
People who are unsure whether they may be allergic to a vaccine ingredient should speak to their doctors before vaccination.
While rare, anaphylactic reactions have been reported following vaccination with COVID-19 vaccines.
Although investigations are ongoing, persons with a history of an immediate allergic reaction (of any severity) to a COVID-19 vaccine or any of its components might be at greater risk for anaphylaxis upon re-exposure to either of the currently authorized mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
For the purposes of this guidance, an immediate allergic reaction to a vaccine or medication is defined as any hypersensitivity-related signs or symptoms such as urticaria, angioedema, respiratory distress (e.g., wheezing, stridor), or anaphylaxis that occur within four hours following administration.
It’s important to note that polysorbate is not an ingredient in either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine but is closely related to PEG, which is in the vaccines.
People who are allergic to PEG or polysorbate should not get an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
If you had a severe allergic reaction after getting the first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, CDC recommends that you should not get the second dose.
