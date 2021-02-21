WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A woman was arrested after stealing a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) car during a traffic stop in St. Charles County Saturday, police told News 4.
Just before 7:00 p.m., police say they arrested 32-year-old Heather Nesler near I-70 and Bryan Road and placed her in a MSHP patrol car. Nesler then got into the driver's seat and took off.
The patrol car was later found abandoned in the parking lot of an American Legion Post on Westridge Road in O'Fallon. St. Charles County police brought in their helicopter and K9 unit to search for her. Officers arrested her a short time later.
Nesler's MSHP arrest report shows she's wanted in several jurisdictions for more than five offenses. She's wanted in St. Charles for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and stealing. She's also wanted by O'Fallon police for a traffic offense. Lincoln County has a warrant out for her for failure to appear and another by Troy police for stealing, trespassing and failure to appear.
