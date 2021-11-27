NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A woman won playing a slot machine in North City and was then robbed of the ticket, police tell News 4.
The incident happened at Central Market in the 4100 block of N. Newstead around 3:20 Friday afternoon. A 23-year-old woman had just won playing a slot machine when the man sitting next to her pulled out a gun and demanded she hand over the ticket from the machine.
The victim told officers the suspect then pushed her out of the way, hit her with the gun and took the ticket out of her hand before he fled the store. The woman was not injured and refused treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.