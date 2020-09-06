SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A woman who went missing from Mercy Hospital South Saturday morning has been found safe, police say.
Authorities had been searching for 41-year-old Patricia Spears. Police say she was admitted to Mercy South for a possible suicide attempt. She left the hospital on foot Saturday morning.
She was later located safe.
