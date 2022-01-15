You have permission to edit this article.
Woman who was missing in North County located safely

April Muckerman missing
St. Louis County PD

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police located a 38-year-old woman safely who went missing Saturday morning. 

Authorities are searching for April Muckerman. She went missing after leaving a friend's house in the 200 block of Northport Hills around 7:00 a.m. She left her purse and belongings behind, which included needed medication for a medical condition.

