Woman who was missing in North County located safely

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police located a 38-year-old woman safely who went missing Saturday morning.
Authorities are searching for April Muckerman. She went missing after leaving a friend's house in the 200 block of Northport Hills around 7:00 a.m. She left her purse and belongings behind, which included needed medication for a medical condition.
