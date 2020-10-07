NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Amanda Hollenberg is now confined to a wheelchair after she survived a fatal accident.
“A lot physical and mental trauma and a big financial burden,” she said.
She says a distracted driver crashed into her head-on while traveling on Lindbergh near I-270 in North County in early September.
Her best friend and her friend’s 7-year-old son were also in the car.
“I’m very thankful the me and my best friend and her son are still here,” she said.
Florissant police say they suspect the driver could have been under the influence but are awaiting toxicology test results. News 4 found that driver was later pronounced dead.
Hollenberg has had to undergo several surgeries for broken bones and torn ligaments. She was placed in a comma for two days.
While she focuses on her recovery, she wants to send a message urging drivers to slow down and be cautions.
“Think about yourself and others before you decide to drive recklessly, whether you're on your phone or whether you had too many drinks and had gotten in your car. You never know what that’s going to lead to,” she said.
Police did not release the identity of the driver who crashed into Hollenberg.
Her friend and her friend's 7-year-old son are also recovering. However, Hollenberg says she suffered more serious injuries.
Her family has started a GoFundMe to help with her medical expenses.
