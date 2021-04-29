BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman who left a care facility through a window has been found safe.
Cecile Sebring reportedly climbed out a window at the West County Care Center in the 300 block of Solley Avenue in Winchester between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
Early Friday morning, authorities announced that St. Louis County police found Sebring safe. She was taken to the hospital after being located.
