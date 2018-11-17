ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Ferguson Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a woman who has been reported missing since Thursday.
Police said Rosalind Jones, 59, went missing after she left her home on Henquin Thursday around 1:00 p.m.
Jones suffers from suffers from onset dementia and bipolar disorder, police said. She left her home without her medication.
Jones is 5’01 tall, 150 pounds with black hair. She was last seen wearing a black hat, black coat and glasses.
Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is urged to call 911 to contact the nearest police department or call Ferguson PD directly at 314-522-3100.
