ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman who claims a St. Louis County officer mistreated her is planning legal action. This comes after dozens of people spoke on her behalf at Tuesday night’s county council meeting.

News 4 told you earlier this month about what Millicent Williams said happened to her when Officer Nicholas Newberry pulled her over on Lackland Road in April.

She said the memory is still vivid from that night.

“He wanted me to pull over on that dark lot. He did not keep his lights on, he did not have his red and blue lights behind me, he did not have his siren on, so all I’m thinking is that he don’t want nobody to see him nor hear him,” said Williams.

Williams said the officer became upset because she didn't immediately stop and instead drove to a 7-Eleven, because it was in a well-lit area.

“I was just going to a lit area, and I figured it was a police officer, I figured he would understand,” she said.

From there she said the officer was aggressive, using profanity, and unlawfully searched her car.

She was placed in handcuffs and was told she was pulled over because she was swerving.

“There’s no way any police officer should be able to treat a citizen in that manner,” said attorney Mark Pedroli.

Wednesday Williams and her attorney sat down with News 4 to discuss the legal steps they plan to take against the department.

“St. Louis Police Department needs to take a serious look at this,” Pedroli said. He claims the department is withholding information in this case.

“They don’t give people information about how they hand out punishments internally,” he said.

St. Louis County police told News 4 they can’t say much about this case because this is a personnel issue.

In a letter given to Williams in August, it said they investigated and steps were taken to prevent this from happening again.

The department did tell us the officer is currently assigned to the patrol division. They tell us they are following state laws and that’s why they aren’t going into details about this case,

Williams said her husband is a retired police officer so she said she knows how traffic stops should go.