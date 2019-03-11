ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The mother of a 7-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a car while riding his bike was devastated Monday when the driver of that car received probation in the case.
Johnika Davis, whose son Demond Moorehead was hit and killed by a red Jeep on April 23, 2017, said she was let down by the judge's decision in the case.
"I don't have faith in the system anymore," she told News 4.
Davis had been pushing for justice in Demond's death for nearly two years. Initially, no arrests were made following the accident, in which a Jeep hit Demond's bike at the intersection of 7700 Michigan Ave. and Ivory, throwing him from the bicycle.
According to authorities, the boy was riding his bike when he pulled out from an alley in front of the Ivory Theatre and was hit by the vehicle.
He was taken to the hospital but later died of his injuries.
Davis was confident nearby surveillance video would show a crime had been committed, but for months, no new developments happened in the investigation.
“Every time I tried to go get justice it was always red tape,” said Davis in March of 2018, nearly a year after Demond's death.
However surveillance video from a nearby school was eventually obtained, and investigators determined teenager Jamaica Jackson had run the stop sign and never applied the break before she hit Demond.
She was traveling at 36 miles per hour at the time, according to court documents.
"My analysis shows that defendant must have accelerated near the full power capacity of the engine to achieve the determined speed," said the officer in charge of the investigation.
Jackson was arrested on May 23, 2018, more than 13 months after the crash.
"I can sleep a little better, no more restless nights, no more feeling down as much knowing that the person responsible is going to be behind bars," said Davis at the time.
However Jackson will not serve any jail time. Monday, she entered a blind guilty plea to the charge of second degree involuntary manslaughter. A blind plea means she pleads guilty directly to the judge and the judge decides on the sentence. The city prosecutor's office is not involved.
Instead of jail time, the judge opted to sentence Jackson to five years of supervised probation.
Log In
