FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The woman who performed CPR on a father who was hit by a car in Florissant Friday said the lack of lighting on the street is a major safety hazard.
Shayna Reed was on her way home Friday night when she jumped out of her car near the intersection of Halls Ferry and Featherstone to see on how she could help a man who was lying in the middle of the road. Rodney Boyd, 38, had been hit by a car while he was crossing Halls Ferry.
“There were cars around him,” said Reed. “I look to see if it’s an accident, and if someone is hurt, can I offer assistance,” Reed said.
The medical assistant says her instincts kicked in. She performed CPR on Boyd until paramedics arrived, but Boyd did not survive. Police say speed was not a factor but said poor lighting was.
“The next light is all the way down there, you have to go all the way to Parker before there’s another light or anything,” said Reed.
Florissant police say New Halls Ferry is maintained by the State of Missouri. MoDOT said it is only responsible for lighting at intersections, saying Florissant is responsible for additional lighting on the street.
News 4 contacted the Florissant police and the mayor for comment but have yet to hear back.
