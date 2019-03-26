CLEVELAND (KMOV.com) – A crazy police chase was caught on camera in Cleveland.
A woman driving an SUV took off after officers pulled her over for a routine traffic stop and one point officers thought they had her boxed in on an interstate.
However, as an officer stood right outside her driver’s side window with his gun drawn, she hit the gas, nearly running down police and ramming two police cruisers.
The chase eventually left the interstate and went onto residential streets where officers pinned her against a power pole and arrested her.
When asked why she was speeding and fled officers, she said it was because she was late for work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.