FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman was arrested after falsely accusing a Ferguson teen of stealing her phone and cellphone video shows her physically attacking him. In an exclusive interview with CBS News, the woman insisted race had nothing to do with the incident.
Miya Ponsetto falsely accused a 14-year-old of stealing her phone in a hotel lobby in New York City the day after Christmas. She was caught on cellphone video physically attacking him.
"I do sincerely from the bottom of my heart apologize that if I made the son feel that I had assaulted him or hurt his feelings or the father's feelings," Ponsetto said in an exclusive interview with CBS News. The 22-year-old described herself as a "super sweet" person.
The 14-year-old is the son of Ferguson-native Keyon Harrold, a prominent jazz musician. Harrold said he is appalled by how he was treated not just by Ponsetto but by a hotel manager who intervened and asked to see the phone.
"They never asked any questions. They demanded his phone which is ridiculous," Harrold said.
[READ: Authorities arrest the woman allegedly involved in assault on Black musician's son in NYC hotel]
Harrold's attorney Ben Crump said the incident needs to be labeled as racial profiling.
"We see on the video the hotel manager does not condemn the racism that has been exhibited by this Karen who is racially profiling this young black teenager and his father falsely, but also he participates in racially profiling as well when he says give me the phone so I can prove it's not her phone as if we have to prove that we're not guilty," Crump said.
"This culture of implicit bias people have, don't realize they do ... Has to stop," Harrold said.
Ponsetto stumbled while speaking with CBS's Gayle King, saying she could've handled the situation differently and insisted race had nothing to do with what she did.
"I'm a 22-year-old girl ... Racism ... Is ... How is one girl accusing a guy about a phone a crime?" Ponsetto said.
She was arrested in California this week and may also be facing a resisting arrest charge as she is said to have tried to slam a car door on a deputy in California when they were taking her into custody.
