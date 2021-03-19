MARISSA, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A 22-year-old woman was hit by a car and killed as she was walked on Illinois Route 13 in St. Clair County overnight.
Police say McKaylynn M. Crowl, of New Athens, was walking westbound on Illinois Route 13 near Holtz Road in Marissa around 3:30 a.m. when she was hit by a 2000 Maroon Dodge Dakota that was also going westbound. Crowl was pronounced dead at the scene, the driver refused medical attention.
Accident reconstruction crews are investigating.
