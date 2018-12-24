(CBS News) -- A Christmas-themed burglary has Fort Collins, Colorado police asking for tips. A burglar was seen on surveillance video wearing part of a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer costume during the crime, CBS Denver reports.
The costume covered her head and face until she took it off to get a better look at what she was doing. Investigators say she stole several items from a local business.
Fort Collins Police even re-worded the beloved song "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" for the unique case:
