ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was critically injured after being shot and falling asleep in north St. Louis Friday night.
The 32-year-old told police she was in the 4400 block of Natural Bridge when she heard gunshots around 8 p.m. on Jan. 18. After hearing the shots, she reportedly ran to her home and fell asleep, unaware she had been struck.
Around 2 a.m. Saturday, the woman said she work up and realized she had been shot in her torso. She then called police and was taken to the hospital.
After arriving at the hospital, she was listed in critical, unstable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
