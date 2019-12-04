ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was taken to the hospital following an overnight fire in north St. Louis.
Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters were called to an apartment in the 2400 block of Whittier. The fire was reportedly kept in check by the sprinkles for the building and quickly knocked down by firefighters when they arrived.
The woman was transported urgently to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Majority of the apartment complex’s residents were able to stay in their units.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
