FLAGLER COUNTY, Fl. (KMOV.com) -- A Florida woman was on a first date with a man when he refused to pull over for a police traffic stop.
Then, he decided to make a run for it.
Flagler County Sheriff's deputies used stop sticks to disable a vehicle that fled a traffic stop in Palm Coast about 2:00 am Thursday.
Only to learn the driver bailed out into some woods, leaving the female passenger to face the consequences.
Turns out the woman had just met the Orlando-area man on a dating website and stopped at a Palm Coast Denny's for dinner on the way to her house.
When a deputy tried to stop the vehicle for a tag violation, the date told the woman he'd go to jail so he raced off.
"He was exceeding the speed limit driving very erratically. She was very scared in the vehicle she told us," said Chief Chris Sepe with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. "She didn't really know his last name she knew him by two different first names."
In Thursday's incident, the suspect didn't hurt the victim but disappeared into the woods.
Investigators think he was running from more than just a suspended license.
The suspect has not yet been captured.
