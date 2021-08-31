BOSTON, MA (WMUR/CNN) – A woman took a plea deal with prosecutors to testify against her husband, who is accused of killing and beheading a man in September.
Britany Barron, 32, pleaded guilty to three felony charges Monday in connection the death of 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault. Prosecutors said Britany Barron falsified or destroyed evidence related to the murder. They allege that her husband, Armando Barron, beat her after discovering text messages from Amerault. Then, he used her phone to lure Amerault to a park in Keene.
"During the attack. Armando Barron forced Jonathan into the trunk of his own car. Where a few minutes later, he repeatedly shot Jonathan and killed him,” said Benjamin Agati, New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General.
The state alleged Armando Barron then commanded Britany Barron to drive Amerault’s car while he drove theirs, in tandem, deep in the woods. They said he burned Amerault’s personal items and told his wife to clean the car. The duo then moved further into the woods.
“It's at this second site where Armando Barron told the defendant to cut off Jonathan's head,” said Agati.
Britany Barron could be eligible for parole after a year and a half. The victim’s parents think the sentence is too lenient and gave Agati a statement to read in court.
"For hours and days after Jonathan was murdered. She committed unspeakable Barbera crimes against him. Then discarded him like something you would wipe off your shoes,” Agati read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.