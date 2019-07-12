SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police say a woman reported she was being stalked in Sullvan on Sunday, July 7.
Officers responded to the 230 block of Clark Street at 11 p.m. due to a suspicious vehicle following the woman in her vehicle.
The woman thought the vehicle was following her and it had reportedly blocked her vehicle in at The Rock Church parking lot.
The other party stated that the woman was tearing down his Pokemon GO's towers and was not stalking her.
The woman's car and the suspect's car were more than car links apart, police say.
