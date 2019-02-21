ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman and a teenage girl were allegedly injured by crossfire during a shooting in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
The victims were both conscious and breathing when medical help arrived on the scene.
This is a developing story and News 4 is working to gather more details.
