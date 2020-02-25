MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman who hid in a closet with 25 other people as shots rang out at the Maryland Heights Community Center says she never thought she would be in middle of a shooting.
What started as a routine Monday at the gym turned to panic and horror for Alexandra Kondratyev. She was on a treadmill when a loud bang startled almost everyone mid-workout.
READ: Man charged with opening fire at Maryland Heights Community Center, killing co-worker
“We all looked to see what was going on because the noise was coming from downstairs,” said Kondratyev.
She peered over the balcony to find a man in a city uniform pacing back and forth with a gun. She said another employee was hiding underneath a desk.
“A minute later we heard five or six shots just ‘pow, pow, pow’ and we all just ran for our lives towards the back of the building,” said Kondratyev.
She along with 25 others crammed inside a utility closet for cover. She says she called her parents as people next to her cried and prayed.
“How am I this close to possible death right now because we don't know if he's going to come up the stairs and find us and just shoot us all,” she said.
[WATCH: Woman talks about barricading herself inside room during Maryland Heights shooting]
Others ran out of the side door of the building, some in their swimsuits.
She says those 30 minutes in the closet felt like hours. Eventually, they were given the all clear to leave.
“First thing I did was just hug my parents hold them tight, I was happy,” she said.
